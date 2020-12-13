Coimbatore, Dec 13 (PTI) Tamil Nadu is heading towards a second green revolution due to various pro-farmer initiatives taken by the AIADMK government in the state, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said on Sunday.

It allocated Rs 11,894 crore for agriculture in the 2020 -21 budget and taken steps including increasing cultivated area, introduction of new technologies, timely supply of seeds and fertilizers, Velumani said.

Also Read | JP Nadda Tests COVID-19 Positive, BJP President Tweets to Confirm, Says Will Remain in Home Isolation.

He was speaking at a meeting held to review the expansion and rejuvenation of Noyyal river here.

The Palaniswami government also allocated Rs 230 crore for rejuvenation of Noyyal river, a tributary of Cauvery, of which Rs 174 crore is being spent in Coimbatore district covering 72 kms, he added.

Also Read | Bodoland Territorial Council Election Results 2020: PM Narendra Modi Lauds BJP-UPPL Alliance For Securing Majority in BTC Polls.

Noting that about one lakh acres of arid land in Thondamuthur, Sulur, Singanallur and Kinathukadavu have become arable, Velumani said that of the 23 check dams in the river, renovation works of 18 are underway and five have already completed with the help of NABARD.

The District Collector K Rajamani and a good number of farmers attended the meeting.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)