Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has reported 279 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the tally to 35,89,013 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,048 with zero fresh fatalities, the Health Department said on Sunday.

As many as 326 people recovered from the contagion in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,46,850 and leaving 4,115 active cases, a bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for most of the new cases at 67 while the remaining infections were spread across other districts.

Twentysix districts of the total 38 reported new cases below 10 while Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Thirupathur, recorded nil fresh infections.

The State capital - Chennai - leads among districts with 2,151 active infections and overall 7,91,874 cases.

A total of 11,475 samples was tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,96,26,276 so far, the bulletin said.

