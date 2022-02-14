Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Coronavirus cases plunged below the 2,000-mark in Tamil Nadu on Monday. The State recorded 1,634 fresh infections after declining from 2,296 on Sunday. Today, there were 17 deaths. Till date, the tally is 34,37,896 infections and the fatalities 37,932.

The recoveries were 7,365 patients who got discharged after treatment today, and the total number who got recovered was 33,64,013.

The total active cases decreased to 35,951 from 41,699 on Sunday. Two persons who returned from West Bengal today contributed to the total 1,634 positive cases, according to a bulletin.

Fresh cases which touched 4,519 on February 8 declined to 3,971 on February 9, further to 3,592 on February 10, 3,086 on February 11, 2,812 on February 12, to 2,296 on February 13 and to 1,634 today.

Chennai and Coimbatore, among the 38 districts, saw a fall below 500. The two cities saw 341 and 305 new infections today, while Chengalpattu recorded 116. About nine districts saw cases in single digit and the remaining districts recorded new infections below 100.

The total recoveries in Chennai increased to 7,32,408 and the fatalities rose to 9,046 with two deaths during the day. The metro accounted for 7,47,200 positive cases while the active cases stood at 5,746, the bulletin said.

