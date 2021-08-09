Chennai, Aug 9 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Monday logged 1,929 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 25,77,237 so far.

With 23 deaths due to the virus, including 21 in government facilities, the toll has risen to 34,340, according to a bulletin here.

A passenger who returned from Kerala by road added to the total of 1,929 fresh cases.

With 1,886 getting discharged, the number of active cases, including those in isolation, was 20,427 today.

Four districts saw the maximum number of fresh cases during the day, though there was a marginal dip in the overall new infections from the 1,956 reported on Sunday.

Coimbatore saw 235 new cases, Chennai 182, Erode 178, and Chengalpattu 107.

With Ramanathapuram reporting four cases, Tenkasi, Perambalur and Theni saw the numbers in single digits. Thirty districts witnessed cases less than 100.

The total number of recoveries was 25,22,470 till date.

Today, Chennai reported two deaths which took the toll to 8,340 till date.

With 1,994 active cases, the cases in the city have risen to 5,39,856. The number of people cured of the virus was 5,29,522, including 174 today.

