Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 2,652 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,19,403, while 35 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,053.

The state capital logged 756 new infections, Coimbatore 251 and Chengelpet 148, a health department bulletin said.

Ariyalur, Dindigul, Perambalur and Tenkasi reported fresh cases in single digits.

A 83-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were among the deceased

In total, 32 had co-morbidities and three no chronic illnesses.

Cumulatively, 6,83,464 people have got cured till date with 4,087 patients getting discharged from various hospitals further reducing active cases to 24,886.

A total of 75,224 samples were tested and 98,08,087 is the aggregate number of specimens tested as on date in the 202 COVID labs in the state. PTI

