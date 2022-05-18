Chennai, May 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 36 new COVID-19 infections, including a returnee from Africa, aggregating to 34,54,722.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar to Take Part in BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on Thursday.

Among those tested positive include 18 men and 18 women, the health department said.

Also Read | Haryana Govt to Name School After Lance Naik Nishan Singh Who Died in Encounter with Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities getting reported in the last 24 hours.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 21, Chengalpet reported three, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Tiruchirapalli added six, while Madurai, Salem, Tiruvallur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, logged one case each.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,16,376 with 39 more people getting discharged. Tamil Nadu currently has 321 active COVID-19 cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 184 active infections and overall 7,52,150 coronavirus cases.

A total of 14,623 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,64,44,864, the health bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)