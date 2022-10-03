Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu continued to maintain a slight decline in fresh coronavirus cases and the State on Monday saw 461 new infections, taking the overall tally to 35,84,563.

The death toll however remained at 38,047, as no fatalities were reported today, according to a bulletin from the State health department.

As many as 489 people were infected by the pandemic on Sunday.

A total of 35,41,177 COVID-19 positive patients were discharged following treatment till date and this includes 537 people who recovered today. The number of active cases remain at 5,339.

While Chennai recorded 97 fresh cases today, infections in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore fell below the 50 mark, registering 41 and 30 cases respectively.

