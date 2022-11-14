Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 72 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total infections so far to 35,93,519.

The death toll continued to remain unchanged at 38,048, a bulletin from the state health department said.

A total of 109 COVID-19 patients got discharged after treatment today and the net recoveries mounted to 35,54,797. The active cases declined to 674 from 711 on Sunday.

