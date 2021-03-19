Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI): After a gap of over 80 days, Tamil Nadu logged above 1,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the total caseload to nearly 8.65 lakh, while nine fatalities took the toll to 12,582.

The state recorded 1,087 cases on Friday.

Tamil Nadu last reported over 1,000 cases in December 28, 2020.

Recoveries were on the lesser side, with 610 people getting discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,45,178 leaving 6,690 active cases, a health bulletin said.

Chennai constituted the bulk of fresh cases with 421 infections, aggregating to 2,40,671 so far.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,194.

A total of 73,201 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total specimens examined to 1,86,30,686 so far.

As many as 20 districts reported fresh infections in single digits, while districts like Chengalpet and Coimbatore added 105 and 102 fresh cases respectively.

The new cases reported today include four returnees from Qatar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Kerala.

All the nine deceased had comorbidities, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)