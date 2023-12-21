Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 21 (ANI): Reacting to the Madras High Court's judgement sentencing Tamil Nadu Education Minister K Ponmudi to 3 years of simple imprisonment in a disproportionate assets (DA) case, advocate and DMK leader NR Elango said on Thursday that the matter will be taken to the Supreme Court.

"The trial court released Ponmudi in the disproportionate assets case, but the Madras High Court gave a different verdict and pronounced the sentence. We are immediately going to the Supreme Court, and we are hoping Ponmudi will be released thereafter," said Elango.

Also Read | CAT Result 2023: IIM Lucknow Likely To Declare Common Admission Test Examination Results Soon at iimcat.ac.in, Know How To Check.

He further claimed that the Madras HC came to this conclusion as Ponmudi's wife did not pay income tax returns properly yearly.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP VP Narayanan Thirupathy, reacting to the Madras HC's judgement, said, "BJP welcomes this judgement. It is a lesson for those who loot the public. We strongly condemn the DMK, which has been continuously looting the public."

Also Read | AI Jobs in India: 82% Working Professionals Fear Job Loss Due to Artificial Intelligence, 78% Recognise Upskilling As Proactive Strategy, Says Study.

"We need to understand from this judgement that not just the person who is looting but his family members are also being punished. Ponmudi's wife has been given the same sentence, and from now on, ministers, politicians, and officials should understand that if you loot the public, not just you but the family as well will be affected," he added.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also reacted to the minister's conviction and said that this entire INDI alliance is bonded by corruption.

"After Senthil Balaji, who is not getting any relief from the Supreme Court, another DMK leader, Ponmudi, who once said that it is the agenda of the INDI Alliance to abuse Sanatan, has been convicted and sentenced to three years of imprisonment for corruption," said Poonawala.

"DMK means 'Dirty Money Kiska' because there are many cases of dirty money corruption that are emerging from DMK. This entire INDI alliance is bonded by corruption. Kejriwal is on the run, as he doesn't want to face ED. Then you see Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted for 'Chara Ghotala,' and Congress lost elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh because of the corruption they did there. This bond of corruption is the only bond between INDI alliance partners," he added.

Ponmudi was sentenced to 3 years of simple imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case by the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Justice G Jayachandran of Madras High Court sentenced the Education Minister and also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh each on Ponmudi and his wife.

However, the judge suspended the sentence for 30 days for Ponmudi, as he currently holds the Higher Education Minister portfolio.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Madras HC set aside the trial court's ruling that cleared Ponmudi of charges in the DA case.

While allowing an appeal filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Justice G Jayachandran set aside the trial court's judgement in which Minister Ponmudi was acquitted from the case. Justice Jayachandran directed Ponmudi and his wife to appear before the court on December 21 (Thursday).

The trial court, on June 28, 2023, in its order, acquitted Tamil Nadu Education Minister Ponmudi.

The case dates back to the period when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was in power from 2006 to 2011. Ponmudi and his wife, Visalakshi, were prosecuted during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) regime in 2011 for allegedly accumulating assets beyond their income.

The investigation in the case was led by Villupuram District Anti-Corruption Superintendent of Police, Kanniyappan.

More than a hundred people were investigated and chargesheets were filed in the case. It was alleged that Minister Ponmudi and Visalakshi had accumulated more than Rs 1.36 crore in assets.

Initially, the case was tried in the Villupuram Chief Criminal Court but it was shifted to the Villupuram Anti-Corruption Special Court in 2015.

In November 2022, following the transition of power and DMK taking charge, the case was transferred to the Vellore District Principal Sessions Court in November 2022.

A significant turn of events occurred when Ponmudi and his wife made a court appearance on the day of judgement in the asset embezzlement case. The presiding judge ruled in favour of the accused, citing insufficient evidence as grounds for acquittal from the property transfer charge.

As there was no appeal on behalf of the anti-bribery department against this judgement on June 28, Madras High Court Judge Anand Venkatesh took up the case.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court took up Suo Motu of the trial court order where Higher Education Minister Ponmudi was acquitted in the DA case booked by DVAC in 2006.

Ponmudi had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court as well, seeking consideration and potential resolution in the DA matter but the plea was later dismissed by the apex court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)