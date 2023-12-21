Mumbai, December 21: After the introduction of ChatGPT in November 2022, the tech and IT industry has rapidly adopted AI solutions. In 2023, the Indian government took significant steps to participate in AI development, solutions and safety. However, there are also notable changes in the current jobs due to AI. This year started a wave of layoffs across major tech and related industries.

According to a study, over 82% of working professionals feel their roles would become redundant due to technological advancements. Due to advancing technology and ongoing job cuts in the tech and related sector, the fear among working employees about their job security has increased. According to a report published by India Today, a new ed-tech startup, Hero Vired, highlighted significant concerns about working professionals who fear losing jobs due to technological advancements. Intel Layoffs: Chip Giant Lays Off 235 Employees in Its Fifth Round of Job Cuts in 2023, More Jobs Cuts To Happen in 2024.

AI Job Loss India Due To Advancement in AI Technology:

Hero Vired conducted a survey to "evaluate the perceived importance and relevance of AI skills". The company published the results in its report titled 'The Changing Landscape of Skills: 2024 and Beyond' on its official website. According to this report, "82% of professionals are concerned about job redundancy due to emerging technologies" and "78% of respondents recognized upskilling as a proactive strategy to navigate the rapidly changing work landscape.". The report by Hero Vired also mentioned AI's influence in shaping the career growth of professionals.

The study conducted by Hero Vired mentioned that 39% of respondents said AI capabilities impacted promotional opportunities within current jobs, and 43% were dissatisfied with employers' limited offering of AI training. However, maximum respondents believe AI skills will also be considered the highest-paying job by 2028.

The Most Demanding Jobs in the Next 5 Years, According To Respondents:

According to "The Changing Landscape of Skills: 2024 and Beyond" survey by Hero Vired, many respondents predicted that in the coming five years (by 2028), the following tech and non-tech jobs would be in the most demand. IT Jobs in India: Only 45% Job-Seeking Graduates Employable Amid Skill Crunch in Indian IT and Tech Industry, Says Report.

Data Science

Artificial Intelligence

Cybersecurity

Digital Marketing

Green Jobs

Mental Health Jobs

The official survey from Hero Vired also mentioned that professionals recognize upskilling as a "necessity" that could lead to twice the salary increase, faster professional growth, and an opportunity to stand out professionally. However, the AI's popularity has deeply impacted the evolving job market.

