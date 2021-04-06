Bodinayakanur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): AIADMK MP P Ravindranath's car was allegedly attacked on Tuesday when he went to inspect polling in Bodinayakanur constituency from where his father and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is contesting the elections.

Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 62.42 per cent till 5.30 pm in the assembly polls in the state, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Polling across 234 assembly constituencies in 38 districts of Tamil Nadu started at 7 am.

The single-day voting in the state will decide the fate of 3,998 candidates. In order to combat the COVID-19 spread, the number of polling stations has been increased to 88,937.

Tamil Nadu is witnessing a fierce battle between arch-rivals All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and MK Stalin-led DMK. DMK, which has been out of power since 2011 in the state, is in a head-to-head battle with the ruling AIADMK in nearly 130 constituencies.

AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). PMK and BJP are contesting in 23 and 20 constituencies respectively in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly while the AIADMK has fielded its candidates for the rest of the seats.

While the DMK has allotted 25 seats to Congress, six each to CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). (ANI)

