Tiruchirapalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 4 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 in Trichy.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on a 22-acre site near Edamalaipatti Pudur. Extensive arrangements are being made at the venue, with cleaning and ground preparation work underway using JCB machines.

In addition to the main venue, around 60 acres of adjacent land are being readied for vehicle parking facilities to accommodate the large number of attendees expected at the event.

The venue is located near the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway and is approximately 5 kilometres from the Trichy International Airport.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trichy district functionaries and State-level office-bearers of the BJP conducted a ceremonial "muhurtha kaal" (foundation ritual) at the site and reviewed the arrangements. Officials said works are being expedited to ensure the smooth conduct of the public meeting.

On Monday, BJP Tamil Nadu State President Nainar Nagendran, along with former Minister C Vijayabaskar, visited Tiruchirappalli to inspect and finalise the venue for the public meeting ahead of the event. They examined a private land parcel in Panjappur and later inspected the G Corner Ground in the city.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Nagendran said, "NDA public meeting in Tiruchirappalli would be conducted on the scale of a major conference, with participation expected to exceed five lakh people."

He stated that the meeting would be held at either the private site in Panjappur or the G Corner Ground, based on final arrangements.

On alliance matters, he clarified that the seat-sharing discussions within the NDA have not yet begun and would be taken up only after the Election Commission announces the poll dates.

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. (ANI)

