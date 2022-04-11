Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded 28 new coronavirus positive cases on Monday taking the overall caseload to 34,53,112 while no fatalities were reported, the Health department said.

With 27 Covid-19 positive patients getting discharged today, the total recoveries rose to 34,14,858. The number of fatalities remained at 38,025, according to a bulletin from the state health department here. The number of active cases stood at 229.

Among the 38 districts, Chennai accounted for the maximum number of positive cases at 10 followed by Chengalpattu with 4. Nearly 27 districts recorded nil cases today.

The active cases in the state capital remain at 95.

