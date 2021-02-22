Chennai, Feb 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu logged 449 fresh COVID-19 cases and six deaths, taking the tally to 8,48,724 and toll to 12,466, the health department said on Monday.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh infections with 461 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,32,167 leaving 4,091 active cases.

Chennai accounted for most number of cases with 151, taking the total in the city to 2,34,491 till date.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,142 deaths.

All the deceased had pre-existing morbidities or chronic illness, the depatment said in a bulletin.

Coimbatore followed Chennai in number of cases with 40, and Chengalpattu had 34, while the rest were scattered in other districts.

A total of 50,202 samples were tested on Monday, taking the number of specimens examined so far to 1,71,70,749. PTI

