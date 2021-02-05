Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Tamil Nadu reported 489 new coronavrius cases and four related fatalities on Friday, pushing the overall tally to 8,40,849 and total deaths to 12,379.

As many as 506 persons were cured of the virus, with the overall recoveries touching 8,24,024.

Subsequently, the number of active cases stood at 4,446.

Of the four deceased, one person had no comorbidity, a government bulletin here said.

State capital Chennai recorded the highest of 158 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore (54) and Chengalpattu (45).

Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Sivaganga and Perambalur reported no new cases on Friday.

As many as 52,656 samples were tested using RT-PCR.

The state had 254 testing facilities, including 186 private ones, the bulletin added.

Meanwhile, over 1.57 lakh beneficiaries have been administered with covid vaccines so far, the government said.

