Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has reported 551 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to 8,31,866 while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 12,281, the Health department said on Tuesday.

Recoveries from the contagion continued to outnumber the new infections with 772 people walking out of healthcare facilities after getting discharged aggregating to 8,14,098, a bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 5,487.

The state capital logged 152 new cases, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,29,386 infections of the more than 8.31 lakh reported in the state.

Kallakurichi reported 'nil' fresh infections Tuesday while the district had 25 active cases.

Chennai accounted for the majority of fatalities due to COVID-19 with 4,072 deaths to the total state's overall toll of 12,281.

As many as 21 districts have added new cases in single digits, while 31 districts reported zero fatalities.

A total of 51,461 samples were tested on Tuesday, totalling to 1,53,31,269 specimens examined so far.

Among the nine fatalities reported Tuesday, six succumbed in private hospitals while three in government facilities.

All the deceased were ailing with pre-existing morbidities or chronic illness.

Three of the individuals who tested positive include returnees from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the government said it administered COVID- 19 vaccines to 9,446 beneficiaries and in total 25,908 people on priority list including health workers have been immunised since the launch of the vaccination drive.

In 166 session sites, a total of 9,446 people were vaccinated (including 9,305 Covishield and 141 Covaxin) from January 16 to 19, a release from the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said.

About six lakh people including healthcare professionals are on priority list for vaccination and vaccines are provided free of cost to beneficiaries by the government.

The vaccination drive was rolled out January 16.PTI

