Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 1,725 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,59,916, while the death toll touched 11,495 with 17 more fatalities.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for 497, Coimbatore 174 and Chengelpet 118 and the state capital shared 2,09,167 of the over 7.59 lakh infections, a health department bulletin said.

With 2,384 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, 7,32,656 people have got cured so far and the active cases dipped to 15,765.

Those dead include three men aged 41, 82 and 83 and in total 16 had co-morbidities and one no chronic illnesses. The death toll of 11,495 includes 3,772 from Chennai and 696 from Chengelpet, which are among the highest.

In sync with the recent trend, the state continued to post less than 2,000 cases per day and more recoveries than the fresh cases leading to a steady fall in active cases.

The number of deaths reported daily also continued to be below 20, a count, among the lowest.

As many as 63,777 RT-PCR samples were tested and cumulatively, 1,11,36,662 specimens have been examined in 210 COVID labs of the state.

