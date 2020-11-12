Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 2,112 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths, taking the tally to 7,52,521 and the toll to 11,440.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai reported 565, Coimbatore 190, Chengelpet 148, Tiruvallur 120 and the remainder was scattered across the state, a health department bulletin said.

A man and woman aged 45 and 38 respectively were among the fatalities and in total 22 had comorbidities.

The state capital accounted for 2,07,173 cases and 3,753 deaths.

Recoveries continued to eclipse fresh infections and with 2,347 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, 7,22,686 people have got cured till date while the active cases stood at 18,395.

As many as 77,356 samples were tested and cumulatively, 1,08,63,921 specimens were examined in 208 COVID-19 labs spread across various districts.

Tamil Nadu does only the RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) tests, considered the gold standard to detect COVID-19, and no other method like the rapid antigen is used.

