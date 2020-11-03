Chennai, Nov 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 2,435 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,31,942 while the toll touched 11,214 with 31 more fatalities.

Of the fresh infections, Chennai logged 669, Coimbatore 238 and Chengelpet 136, while the remainder was scattered across Tamil Nadu, a health department bulletin said.

The 7.31 lakh plus tally covers the state capital's 2,01,848.

The deceased included a man and a woman aged 90 and 42 respectively.

In total, 29 had co-morbidities and two no chronic illnesses.

The toll of 11,214 includes Chennai's 3,677.

With 2,707 patients recovering from various hospitals, 7,01,527 people have got cured so far and active cases declined to 19,201.

A total of 70,398 samples were tested and 1,01,69,917 specimens have undergone RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) scrutiny till date in 203 COVID labs in the state.

