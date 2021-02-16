Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 451 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven more fatalties, taking the caseload to 8,46,026 and the toll to 12,432, the health department said.

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 470 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,29,388, leaving 4,206 active cases.

Chennai accounted for the most number of cases at 149, taking the total in the city to 2,33,619.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,127 deaths.

All the seven patients deceased had pre-existing morbidities or chronic illness.

As many as 22 districts reported cases in single digits, while two others -- Perambalur and Ranipet -- recorded no fresh cases

Thirty one districts reported zero fatalities.

A total of 50,800 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to 1,68,63,820.

A private lab in Madurai was recently given the nod to conduct COVID-19 tests, taking the total number of such facilities in the state to 255, the bulletin said.

