Chennai, Dec 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 627 new Covid-19 cases, taking the infection count to 27,37,962, while the death toll climbed to 36,656 with 12 more deaths.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 687 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,93,830 leaving 7,476 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,04,531 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,59,07,306.

Chennai and Coimbatore reported the maximum number of cases with 124 and 104 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

As many as 23 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Kallakurichi, Pudukottai, Theni, Tuticorin and Virudhunagar recorded the least with one case each, the bulletin said.

