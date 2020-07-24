Chennai, Jul 24 (PTI): Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge in Coronavirus cases with the biggest daily spike of 6,785 fresh infections reported on Friday, pushing the tally towards the two lakh mark.

The count rose to 1,99,749 with the addition of the fresh cases, a health department bulletin said. The death toll climbed to 3,320 with 88 fatalities.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rainfall Hits Delhi-NCR, Causes Waterlogging in Low-Lying Areas; IMD Predicts More Downpour.

On Thursday, the state reported 6,472 new cases and 88 fatalities.

According to the bulletin, 6,504 people were discharged today after recovery, taking the recoveries to 1,43,297. Continuing with the aggressive testing, health workers tested 65,150 samples on Friday, pushing the aggregate to 22,23,019.

Also Read | COVID-19 Patient Jumps Off Fifth Floor of Building at AIIMS Patna: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

Chennai reported 1,299 fresh cases today.PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)