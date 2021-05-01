Chennai, May 1 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded an all-time high in daily COVID-19 related fatalities at 147 and 19,588 new cases, pushing the death toll to 14,193 and the caseload to 11,86,344 so far. Recoveries remained significant with 17,164 people getting discharged totalling 10,54,746 till date, the Health Department said. Active infections, including those in isolation, stood at 1,17,405, a bulletin said. Chennai accounted for the bulk of new cases with 5,829 taking the total to 3,39,797 till date.

The metropolis leads in the number of fatalities too with 4,791 people succumbing to the virus. The number of samples tested today were 1,51,452 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,28,13,859. Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 1,445 new infections, Coimbatore 1,257 while 31 districts clocked new cases in triple digits: Cuddalore 330, Dharmapuri 175, Dindigul 220, Erode 378, Kallakurichi 122, Kancheepuram 332, Kanyakumari 276, Karur 175, Krishnagiri 423, Madurai 711, Nagapattinam 233, Namakkal 258, Pudukottai 164, Ramanathapuram 205, Ranipet 217, Salem 521, Sivagangai 115, Tenkasi 245, Thanjavur 492, Theni 363, Thirupathur 151, Thiruvallur 779, Thiruvannamalai 187, Thiruvarur 224, Tuticorin 638, Tirunelveli 812, Tiruppur 438, Tiruchirappalli 528, Vellore 442, Villupuram 354 and Virudhunagar 405, the bulletin said. Among the 147 deceased, 33 succumbed to the virus without any pre-existing illness.

Two of them include a 26-year-old man from Thiruvallur and another 28-year-old from Thirvuannamalai due to COVID-19 pneumonia. As many as 30 of them who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations, the bulletin said. Meanwhile, police said two persons, including a 28-year- old doctor, were arrested for alleged hoarding of Remdesivir to sell in the grey market. The police recovered six Remdesivir vials from the duo and further investigation was on, a press release said.

