Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4 (ANI): Trichy police have arrested three more suspects in the case related to the burning of Lord Rama's portrait during an event organised by the "Aindham Tamil Sangam" at Ayanputhur village near Gundur in Trichy, Trichy District Police said in a press release.

On Thursday, the first accused, Adaikkalaraj (36), son of Shankar, from Kavarapatti, Viralimalai Taluk, Pudukkottai district, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

The three arrested people have been identified as Thilakeswaran (31), son of Rajalingam, from Chithankottai, Ramanathapuram district, Napoleon (31), son of Kaliyanan, from Attanur, Rasipuram, Namakkal district and Vasanthakumar (28), son of Saravanan, from Nedumanur, Sankarapuram Taluk, Kallakurichi district.

They were produced before the court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said investigations are continuing, and if any further accused are identified, action will be taken against them as well.

Meanwhile, Trichy District Superintendent of Police C Selvanagarathinam, has warned that strict action will be taken against anyone who posts or shares content on social media that hurts religious sentiments, incites violence, or disturbs public peace.

Earlier, Trichy police registered a case after a video surfaced on social media showing people burning a portrait of the Hindu deity Ram. The police arrested one person involved in the act, the Trichy police said in a press release.

The case was registered under Crime No. 18/25, sections 192, 196(1)(a), 197, 299, 302, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the release, on September 28, 2025, an event titled "Aasivaga Thirumal Guidance Festival" was organised by the "Aindham Tamil Sangam" (Regd. No. Book-4/360/2024) at Ayanputhur village under Navalpattu police limits. The event began with flag hoisting at 6:00 a.m. and concluded by 6:00 p.m., with nearly 100 people in attendance.

That night, around 5 to 6 members of the organisation allegedly beat a flex banner depicting Lord Rama with slippers, set it on fire, and later uploaded the video on social media platforms, including the group's Facebook page under the ID "Aindham Tamilar Sangam."

The press note further stated that the video showed participants chanting "Ravanae Potri, Ravanae Potri" (Hail Ravana) while burning the banner. Towards the end, it also displayed phone numbers encouraging people to join the group.

Based on a complaint by a cybercrime monitoring officer, a case was registered on October 2, 2025, at the Cyber Crime Police Station under Crime No. 18/25, sections 192, 196(1)(a), 197, 299, 302, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)

