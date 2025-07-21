Chennai, Jul 21 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said that administrative sanction has been accorded for establishing a Centre of Excellence for Hornbill Conservation at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

Hailing it as a pioneering move to protect one of the most ecologically significant and charismatic birds of the Asian tropics, the government said this centre was India's first such one for Hornbill conservation.

"This landmark initiative places Tamil Nadu at the forefront of Hornbill conservation in India and is a major stride towards preserving tropical forest ecosystems in the Western Ghats," a release from the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department said.

Hornbills play a vital ecological role as seed dispersers, aiding the regeneration of tropical forests. However, these keystone species face growing threats due to habitat degradation, deforestation, and climate change. Recognising the urgency for targeted conservation, Tamil Nadu is establishing a dedicated Centre to address the challenges through scientific research, habitat restoration, community engagement, and national and international collaboration.

The Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), located in Coimbatore district, with its legacy of protecting multiple endangered species, will now serve as a hub for hornbill ecology and conservation leadership, the release said, and added that Rs one crore has been sanctioned under the Endangered Species Conservation Corpus Fund for establishing the Centre.

The Great Hornbill (Buceros bicornis), Malabar Grey Hornbill (Ocyceros griseus), Malabar Pied Hornbill (Anthracoceros coronatus), and Indian Grey Hornbill (Ocyceros Birostris) are the four species found in the Western Ghats.

"This initiative is yet another milestone in Tamil Nadu's bold conservation journey, following the establishment of India's first Dugong Conservation Reserve, the Nilgiri Tahr Project, Slender Loris Conservation Centre and AI-powered elephant conservation in Madukkarai," Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, Supriya Sahu, said.

The Centre is designed to deliver long-term outcomes for biodiversity protection while inspiring future generations of conservationists, she added.

