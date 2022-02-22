Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu urban local body elections are underway in various parts of the state.

The EVMs from strong rooms across the state have been brought to the counting centres.

Also Read | Twitter May Soon Let You Untag Yourself From Threads: Report.

The Urban Local Body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.

The voting for the urban local body elections was held in a single phase.

Also Read | India Reports 13,405 New COVID-19 Cases, 235 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

In October 2016, the elections were scheduled but were postponed in the wake of the Madras High Court's direction. Subsequently, a host of developments, political and administrative, contributed to the delay.

There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)