Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 30 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday paid tribute to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon on the 63rd guru pooja (his death anniversary) and 118th birth anniversary.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President described Muthuramalinga Thevar as a great saint who upheld high spirituality throughout his political journey.

He further said that Thevar was the most trusted lieutenant of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

"Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar was the most trusted lieutenant of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. I even today believe, though I do not have any evidence with me, that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose did not die in that plane crash. The only reason was announced by Muthuramalinga Thevar that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose never died in that plane crash, and I met him. I believe his words because throughout his life, he never said even a single lie. He is a great saint. He followed high spirituality in his political journey. That is his greatness. We are proud to pay our respect to him on his birth as well as his death anniversary," VP Radhakrishnan said during the address.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also paid homage to the freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar at his memorial in Pasumpon.

Addressing the gathering, CM Stalin highlighted initiatives taken by his government in honour of Thevar and announced plans to recommend him for the Bharat Ratna award.

CM Stalin stated, "We have paid our respects at the memorial of Muthuramalinga Thevar, who dedicated himself to the freedom of our nation. I would like to recall what Perarignar Anna said about the greatness of Muthuramalinga Thevar. He praised Thevar as a noble Pandya king who embodied virtue, unity, and courage...During the centenary celebration, Rs 2 crores were spent exclusively for Pasumpon village. To prevent overcrowding during the Thevar Jayanthi celebrations, we have inaugurated the Thevar Hall at a cost of Rs 1.55 crores. Muthuramalinga Thevar will be recommended for the Bharat Ratna award. A marriage hall in his name will be built at a cost of Rs 3 crores. We will also pursue efforts related to the Cauvery Gundar river linkage project."

Heavy security was deployed at the Muthuramalinga Thevar Memorial in Pasumpon village ahead of the visit of VP Radhakrishnan, CM Stalin, and AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dinakaran and MDMK founder Vaiko paid tribute to freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary in Madurai. (ANI)

