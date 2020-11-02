Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's active COVID-19 cases dropped below the 20,000 mark on Monday, as the daily additions too continued to decline, with the state reporting 2,481 cases and 31 deaths.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 3,940 persons being cured of the virus, according to a government bulletin.

With the addition of 2,481 cases today, the state's overall tally of the dreaded virus touched 7,29,507.

The number of active cases, including those in isolation was 19,504, the bulletin said, adding 70,297 samples were tested using RT-PCR today.

The total number of samples tested so far was 1,00,99,519.

Chennai topped the list of new infections with 671 cases, followed by Coimbatore (243) and Chengalpattu (136).

Perambalur and Tenkasi reported as low as four cases.

Chennai's total case count was 2,01,195 while the active cases stood at 6422. The metropolis has so far recorded 3,669 deaths

Of the 31 who succumbed to the virus in the state, three persons had no comorbid conditions and this included a 36 year-old male from Chengalpattu, the bulletin said.

The number of testing facilities in the state was 203, including 137 private ones, it added.

