Chennai, June 3 (PTI) Tamil Nadu posted 24,405 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the total caseload to 21.72 lakh while 460 fatalities raised the toll to 25,665. Recoveries remained high with 32,221 people walking out of health care institutions totaling to 18,66,660 till date, leaving 2,80,426 active infections, a medical bulletin said on Thursday. Among the districts, Coimbatore recorded the maximum number of cases adding 2,980 followed by Chennai with 2,062, Erode 1,671, Salem 1,253, Thanjavur 1,020 and Tiruppur 1,264.

The state capital, however, leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,11,258 cases overall.

The number of deaths also remains high in Chennai with 7,291 till date. The number of samples tested today was 1,79,438 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.81 crore.

Chengalpet, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchirappalli, Villupuram reported new cases each in excess of 500 today while the rest was scattered across other districts.

Among the 460 who died of the virus, 107 had no pre- existing illness.

Five of them who tested positive today include returnees from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal, the bulletin added.

