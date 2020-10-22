Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Thursday became the fourth state in the country to cross seven lakh coronavirus cases with 3,077 new infections while the death toll touched 10,825 with 45 more fatalities. While the tally of positive cases stood at 7,00,193, the state capital accounted for 1,93,299, a bulletin said.

Reflecting the declining trend, it has taken 21 days for the state to register the last one lakh cases as against the 17 days it took to climb from five lakh to six lakh cases.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the other three states with a caseload of over seven lakh. A 91-year old man was among those who succumbed to the virus on Thursday and 43 had co-morbidities.

The toll in Chennai stood at 3,569 while the infection count touched at 1,93,366.

The fresh cases includedChennai's 833, Coimbatore 285 and Chengelpet 193. Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases and with 4,314 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, 6,55,170 people have got cured till date and the active cases were 34,198. As many as 81,259 samples were tested, taking the total specimens examined to 92,75,108.

