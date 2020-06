Chennai, Jun 30 (PTI):Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally crossed the 90,000 mark with nearly 4,000 fresh cases for the third consecutive day on Tuesday and with 60 more deaths, the toll touched 1,201, the government said.

Chennai recorded the highest single day increase of 2,393 cases and the remainder was spread across the state, a health department bulletin said.

While the State capital's cumulative share of virus cases till date was 58,327, Tamil Nadu's tally stood at 90,167.

Today is the third consecutive day of nearly 4,000 cases.

Sunday and Monday witnessed 3,940 and 3,949 fresh cases respectively in the state.

While 2,325 patients were discharged, in total, 50,074 people have recovered and active cases stood at 38,889.

Sixty people died in various hospitals, among whom 57 had co-morbidities, while the toll stood at 1,201.

The deceased include two women, a 95-year-old and a 35- year old and both had co-morbidities.

A total of 30,242 samples were tested today and cumulatively 11,70,683 specimens have been examined. PTI

