Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 6 (ANI): In a landmark achievement, the Welding Research Institute (WRI) in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, has made a "significant contribution" to the successful construction of the New Pamban Railway Bridge, connecting Mandapam and Pamban Island near Rameswaram.

WRI was established by the Central Government, under the aegis of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) with the aim of providing research, consultancy and training in the field of welding and allied areas.

New Pamban Railway bridge is India's first vertical lift sea bridge, a pioneering engineering marvel, which will be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The project, of national strategic importance, was executed under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between WRI and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL). WRI was engaged as a third-party consultant, providing end-to-end support in welding and inspection activities vital to the bridge's structural integrity," read a statement from BHEL.

WRI's scope of work included the establishment of welding procedures, review of welding sequences, qualification of welders and weld operators, assessment of welding consumables, and periodic on-site monitoring. The institute also played a major role in non-destructive testing (NDT), ensuring weld quality through detailed review and validation of NDT procedures and reports.

WRI conducted 100 per cent visual inspections of welds, witnessed penetrant testing, and inspected computed radiographic tested joints and Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing (PAUT)--a relatively new technology. The institute not only reviewed PAUT data and reports but also witnessed the testing of weld joints both at the fabrication yard and at the construction site, ensuring high-quality standards, according to BHEL.

Frequent visits by WRI inspectors and close coordination with the construction team ensured meticulous execution and adherence to safety and quality standards throughout the project.

This accomplishment highlights WRI's expertise in cutting-edge welding practices and underscores its reputation as a national leader in welding technology. Notably, this is the second time WRI has provided third-party inspection services for a nationally significant railway bridge project, following its successful contribution to the Bogibeel Bridge--India's longest combined rail-road bridge in Assam.

WRI is currently executing several consultancy projects in key sectors such as oil and gas, power, defence, and metallurgy. Its services span indigenisation efforts, life extension studies, heat treatment procedures, and Finite Element Method (FEM) simulations.

With over 30,000 professionals trained, WRI remains a cornerstone in the field of welding education. Remarkably, one in every three welding professionals in India has been trained at or is associated with WRI.

Recognising this capability, the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries has sanctioned a major skilling initiative, targeting the training of 5,000 welding professionals annually. Under this program, WRI has broadened its training capabilities across both conventional and advanced welding technologies, including SMAW, GMAW, GTAW, robotic welding, laser welding, friction welding, and 3D printing.

As part of the initiative, extension centres have been set up at various BHEL units including Ranipet, Bhopal, Varanasi, Jhansi, and Haridwar, making advanced welding training more accessible and affordable. As of March 2025, over 7,500 professionals have been trained under this scheme.

WRI's role in the New Pamban Rail Bridge reaffirms its status as a premier institution in India's industrial development, blending innovation, training, and excellence in welding science. (ANI)

