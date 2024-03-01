New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) One needs to have a heart "more than mind" to understand the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Friday, highlighting the organisation's founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's contributions and message to society.

Hosabale was speaking at an event at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex here to release a book titled, "Man of the Millennia; Dr Hedgewar".

"DR Hedgewar was a born patriot. He was not a patriot just in reaction to the British rule. He was patriotic because he felt that it was his duty and responsibility to be a patriot for him being born in this country," he said.

Hedgewar was an "uncompromising and active patriot" so much so that he was ready to do anything for the country, Hosabale said, adding the RSS founder participated in the freedom struggle and was sent to jail twice: "once in 1921 and second time in 1931".

"Many a times, I say don't try to understand the Sangh from distance. Come closer to the Sangh and see it. If you don't like then leave," the RSS general secretary said. "To understand Sangh, mind is needed. But more than mind, it is the heart that is needed."

Addressing the event, Andhra Pradesh Governor and a former Supreme Court judge justice (retired) S Abdul Nazeer praised Hedgewar's life and work, saying he was an "illustrious freedom fighter".

The RSS founder was a man of free will as well as a "dedicated and committed" nationalist, he said.

"He was a champion of total and complete freedom... He was a nation-builder and thinker. A dynamic freedom fighter and motivation for millions of people," Justice (retired) Nazeer added.

