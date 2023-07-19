Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a 20-foot-deep borewell in Kajari Barkheda village in MP’s Vidisha was declared dead by doctors after being rescued on Tuesday evening, said police.

“The two-and-a-half-year-old girl who was rescued from a borewell in Kajari Barkheda village has passed away”, said CMHO Dr Yogesh Tiwari.

According to Sameer Yadav, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vidisha," The incident occurred on Tuesday around 11 am when the toddler was playing in the backyard of Inder Singh's house and somehow fell into the 20-foot-deep borewell."

Following the information, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation, said the police official. Meanwhile, locals also assisted NDRF in the rescue operation.

Earlier also in a similar incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler lost her life after falling into a 300-feet-deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on June 6. Despite rescue efforts, the girl successfully rescued was later pronounced dead due to suffocation. (ANI)

