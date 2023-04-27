New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A two-year-old boy died after a tractor ran over him in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj, police said on Thursday.

They said the accident happened on Wednesday in Khadda Colony and the toddler, Aarav, was rushed to Apollo Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Also Read | Supreme Court on Divorce: Apex Court Says Bitter and Acrimonious Marital Relationship Inflicts Cruelty, Ground To Dissolve Marriage.

The post-mortem examination was done at AIIMS on Thursday and the body was handed over to the family, police said.

A case was registered against the driver under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at Kalindi Kunj police station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Says Promise of 'Marriage After Divorce' by Itself Does Not Amount to Cheating, Sets Aside Conviction of Man Accused of Forming Sexual Relations With Woman on Wedding Promise.

The vehicle has been impounded and the driver, Mustaqim (25), was arrested.

The boy's father Deepak Baghel (25) said Aarav turned two on April 13.

"We celebrated his second birthday two weeks ago and now this has happened," Baghel, who works at an electric shop in Khadda Colony, said.

"I was in Jaitpur when I received a call from my employer around 7.50 pm that Aarav has been injured. Aarav and my daughter Anita came out of home an a tractor ran over Aarav and hit Anita. My son died there while Anita's right leg was fractured. The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday and the final rites have also been performed," he said.

Baghel said Rashid, the owner of the tractor, has told him that the driver was not at fault and the accident was caused by a biker, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)