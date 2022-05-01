Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Amid a raging controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places, AntarRashtriya Hindu Parishad president Pravin Togadia Sunday said they should be removed from mosques, and if not their sound should not come out of the premises.

Also in an apparent reference to the recent demolition of two temples in Rajasthan's Alwar, he said temples should not be allowed to be demolished under laws formed by any government as it "insults" Hindu sentiments.

Also Read | Kerala: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies of ‘Food Poisoning’ in Kanhangad, 18 Hospitalised.

During a visit here, the former International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad also raised the issue of inflation and said the common man has come on the verge of "committing suicide" due to the spiralling prices of fuel and other goods.

On the controversy around the use of loudspeakers at religious places, Togadia said Supreme Court and high court orders should be followed in the matter.

Also Read | Section 144 CrPC Imposed in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Loudspeakers from mosques should be removed, and if not the sound should not come out of the premises, he said. "Why does the sound of loudspeakers go 5 km? Why should students or patients suffer? The sound should be restricted to the place of the meeting only."

His remarks come in the wake of the controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious premises.

In Uttar Pradesh, a statewide drive to remove unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and set the volume of others within permissible limits began on April 25.

Under this exercise, a total of 53,942 loudspeakers were removed and the volume of 60,295 was set within permissible limits till Sunday morning, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Maharashtra has also been witnessing a political slugfest over the issue.

On the demolition of temples, Togadia said, "Temples should not be demolished under the rule of any government, be it that of the Congress or BJP. Demolition insults the sentiments of Hindus."

The recent demolition of two temples in Alwar district's Rajgarh Nagar Palika as part of an anti-encroachment drive created a controversy in the state with the BJP coming down heavily on the ruling Congress. The government said the proposal to remove encroachments was passed by the civic body which is ruled by the BJP.

Togadia also spoke on the spiraling prices of fuel and other commodities, saying, "The inflation is at its peak. Governments are getting taxes and they should sit together. The Centre should reduce excise duty and states should reduce VAT on petrol and diesel. The price of cooking gas should also be reduced."

"The aam aadmi is not just troubled, but on the verge of committing suicide due to the high inflation. Prices of everything have increased, be it fuel, cooking oil, steel e tc.” he said.

He also claimed one crore posts are vacant at the Centre and in state governments.

"One lakh posts are vacant only in the railways. Why is the government not giving jobs to people? We have started mounting pressure on the governments for giving employment to one crore unemployed," he said.

Togadia also said that a population control bill should be brought.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)