Shimla, Nov 4 (PTI) The BJP will conduct a massive 'Jan Sampark' campaign covering all 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, ahead of the expiry of the campaign deadline for the November 12 polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present in the Nagrota constituency to conduct the people's connect programme where he will meet with residents at various pre-decided locations in the segment.

Also Read | Twitter Layoffs: Over 200 Employees in India Sacked, Told To Go Home After CEO Elon Musk’s Global Job Cut Order.

Late transport minister GS Bali's son Raghubir Singh Bali is the Congress candidate for Nagrota.

BJP president J P Nadda and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will conduct the Jan Sampark campaign in Shimla at the popular Sher-E Punjab restaurant on Mall Road and also at the Sanjoli market.

Also Read | Delhi: Gangster Nabbed After Video of Robbing Toyota Fortuner at Gunpoint Goes Viral.

Other senior leaders who will lead the people's connect programme of the BJP include former MP and veteran leader Shanta Kumar, who will be present in Palampur, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, who has been assigned the constituency of Hamirpur, and Dhumal's son and Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur, who will be present in the Sujanpur segment.

BJP in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Avinash Rai Khanna and co-in-charge Sanjay Tandon have also been assigned various constituencies in order to ensure that the top brass of the party connects with people ahead of the campaign deadline.

The ruling BJP is hoping to buck the historical trend of anti-incumbency in the state and repeat its government.

No incumbent government has been voted to power again in Himachal Pradesh since 1982.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)