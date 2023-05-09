Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 9 (ANI): The simmering face-off between the General Secretary and President of the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association (HAWA) erupted after the wrestling body suspended three secretaries of its affiliated district units for their alleged involvement in the ongoing agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

HAWA president Rohtash Singh in a letter dated May 5 directing the suspension of Virender Singh Dalal of Jhajjar, Sanjay Singh Malik of Hisar and Jai Bhagwan of Mewat, termed their alleged involvement in the ongoing wrestling protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital as "unethical".

Terming the president's letter as unauthorised, General Secretary Rakesh Singh asked Sanjay Malik, secretary of Hisar to continue discharging his duties despite the letter.

"You must have received a letter on May 5 from Rohtash Nandal regarding action against the involvement in agitation etc. I, Rakesh Singh, General Secretary of HAWA, would like to assure you that you may work peacefully and with full zeal as always. Mr Rohtash has no authority to take such kind of decisions alone. Any letter duly signed by the President and General Secretary will be authorized for circulating any information. So, you need not worry about such unauthorized information. Simply focus and enjoy the sports. If you still have some doubts or any issues, may contact me anytime," the General Secretary of HAWA said in his letter to Sanjay Singh Malik.

Rakesh Singh further on May 6 had written a letter to WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and said that Rohtash Singh misused his powers.

"To conclude my statement, I would once again like to point out the fact to Rohtash that before pointing your finger on others, kindly peep in your collar. Everyone is aware of the fact that whatever is happening with Brij Bhushan Sharan Ji, is all because of your dirty politics and I cannot work with such work culture. I am not afraid of speaking the truth if the President, WFI would say, I am ready to resign even. I am not hungry for the post but it is getting difficult to work in such an environment which has been spoiled by Rohtash," he said in the letter.

On April 23 this year the ace grapplers- Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik- returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR.

The protesting grapplers also demanded that the Sports Ministry make public the findings of an Oversight Committee.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches. (ANI)

