Aurangabad, Sep 13 (PTI) A meeting of top officials of nationalised banks and other financial institutions will be held on September16 to discuss issues like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and crops loans, said Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Karad said there were 87 crore adults in the country and the coverage of the Jan Dhan scheme, a financial inclusion initiative which aims to make basic banking accessible to all, had reached 41.70 crore.

"The meeting on September 16, to be be attended by the secretary and additional secretary of the finance department, chairpersons and executive directors of nationalised banks, NABARD and DMIC authorities. will discuss ways to speed up the Jan Dhan scheme," he said.

"There will also a presentation on the industrial and infrastructure potential of Aurangabad and the DMIC. on which the government has spent nearly Rs 3,000 crore," he added.

Speaking on farm loans, Karad said the transfer window of banks coincides with the time when farmers approach lenders for crop loans, and, to tide over this, his department has got a suggestion that the transfer of bank officials be done between June and March so that farmers can get loans without hurdles in June.

The minister told reporters such high-level meetings would usually take place in the national capital and metros earlier, and it was the first time it was taking place in a tier two city like Aurangabad.

