New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Anurag Jain was on Thursday appointed as the secretary of Road Transport and Highways as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre.

Jain, a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently the secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

According to a Personnel Ministry order, Jain will replace Alka Upadhyaya, who has been appointed as secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Upadhyaya has been appointed in place of Rajesh Kumar Singh, who was named as the secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade replacing Jain.

A total of 12 IAS officers have been appointed to different central government departments in Thursday's reshuffle.

