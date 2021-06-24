Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Top Naxal leader and Telangana State Committee Secretary, Yapa Narayana, more famous with his name Haribhushan reportedly died of COVID-19 in South Bijapur-Sukma interdistrict border region on Monday night.

According to Bastar Inspector General, (IG), P Sundarraj, Bastar Police was continuously receiving information from certain quarters for the last few days that few senior Naxal cadres including that of Telangana State Committee Secretary Haribhusan are seriously ill due to Corona infection.

Few reliable sources have confirmed the Haribhusan died on June 21 due to the COVID-19 infection somewhere near Minaguram-Bhattigudam-Jabagatta jungles along the South Bijapur-Sukma interdistrict border region.

Haribhusan familiar with his name as Lakmu Dada in the Usur-Poojarikanker-Pamed area along Chhattisgarh-Telanagana interstate border area is involved in more than 22 cases in the Chhattisgarh region.

Haribhusan is also known as Yapa Narayana, Jagan, Duryodhan and is aged around 52 years. Haribhusan belongs to Medagudam village of Mehbubnagar in Telangana. He carries a reward of over Rs 40 lakhs on him, police sources said.

In December 2019, another Central Committee Member and Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee Secretary Ramana died in the South Bastar region due to illness. And also importantly two senior DKZSC members Ganga and Sobhroi also died of Covid infection during the last couple of weeks only.

The Bastar IG stated that contrary to the claims of Naxal leaders, the Covid situation in the Naxal camps is very alarming. More than 16 senior and middle-level Naxal cadres have died in the last couple of months due to Corona. Many more cadres are also infected with Covid and are desperate for treatment. (ANI)

