Hyderabad, Jul 6 (PTI) Dr Rajan Sankaranarayanan, a scientist at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, has been announced as one of the elected Associate Members of European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), a press release from CCMB said on Wednesday.

EMBO is a leading organisation that shapes scientific research in biology across Europe. Currently, more than 1,900 EMBO members across the world serve on the EMBO Council, Committees and Advisory Editorial Boards of EMBO press journals.

This year, 67 researchers from 22 countries, based on their research excellence and achievements, have been elected for the membership, it said.

As many as nine new EMBO Associate Members, including Dr Sankaranarayanan, reside in seven non-EMBC countries: Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, India, Singapore, and the US, it further said.

"I am honoured to be elected for the EMBO membership which is one of the top recognitions for scientific excellence. I am particularly delighted as it recognises work done from India, and will also further foster India's relationship with Europe in the broader area of molecular and cell biology," Dr Sankaranarayanan said.

EMBO will formally welcome the new members at the annual Members' Meeting in Heidelberg, Germany between October 26 and 28, 2022, the release added.

