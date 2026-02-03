New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Tuesday stated that 83 training institutions have been established across the country for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, MoS Home said that from 2020 to 2025, the government has allocated Rs 755.42 crore for CAPF training infrastructure, of which Rs 743.46 crore has been spent.

Nityanand Rai said, "A total number of 83 Training Institutions have been established all over the Country for the training needs of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Training is imparted using traditional and modern techniques, keeping in view the present and future challenges alongwith geographical conditions. Expansion, modernisation and upgradation of training centres are being done on a requirement basis."

Of the 83 institutions, Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of centres at 15.

"Further, purchase of motor vehicles, technical gadgets and creation of manpower for imparting training in CAPFs have been carried out from time to time. The training institutes impart efficient and effective training, which is evident from a number of successful operations of anti-terrorism, border security, anti-insurgency, co-operation, maintaining peace & order and left-wing extremism," the written reply read.

On the question of a new CAPF training centre proposed in the country, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, including Vizianagaram district and the present status of such proposals, MoS Rai said, "CRPF has a training centre at Kalikiri where various types of training are imparted. At present, there is no proposal to establish a training centre in Vizianagaram district."

In Budget 2026-27, the Centre has allocated Rs 1,16,789.30 crore for the establishment expenditures for the CAPF, as compared to Rs 1,12,636.16 crore in the revised Budget 2025-26.

The provision for expenditure on CAPF includes the Central Reserve Police Force, National Security Guard, Border Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force, Assam Rifles, Shashastra Seema Bal and the Departmental Accounting Organisations. (ANI)

