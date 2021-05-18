New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 18.57 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

It said 5,14,408 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and cumulatively 64,60,624 across 36 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

The 64,60,624 beneficiaries include 10,10,263 from Rajasthan, 8,67,815 from Bihar, 7,69,590 from Delhi, 6,60,686 from Maharashtra, 6,38,790 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,46,468 from Haryana and 5,12,689 from Gujarat and 3,08,282 from Assam.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,57,66,518 according to the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

The total of 18,57,66,518 include 96,73,302 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 66,58,820 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,45,65,255 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 82,29,693 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 64,60,624 individuals in the 18-44 years of age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,80,37,874 and 93,49,575 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,48,13,626 and 1,79,77,749 beneficiaries aged above 60 years have taken the first and the second dose.

As on day 123 of the vaccination drive (May 18), total 12,79,896 vaccine doses were given.

The ministry said 10,96,815 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,83,081 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine according to the provisional report till 8 PM.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry stressed.

