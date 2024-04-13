Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): In the Jaipur City Lok Sabha constituency, the Bharatiya Janata party has fielded Manju Sharma while Pratap Singh Khachariyawas is the Congress candidate. At different times in the past, both Congress and BJP contestants have been elected from here.

The seat is currently represented by Ramcharan Bohra of the BJP.

On her candidature from Jaipur, BJP leader Manju Sharma said, "We will do our best and make the party win. I am the daughter of Jaipur and under PM Modi's leadership, we will definitely form the government at the Centre."

Rajput Rao Rajendra Singh, another member of the royal family, has been chosen as the candidate for Jaipur Rural, a seat previously held by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who is now serving as a minister in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the Congress party has put up Anil Chopra as their nominee for the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP or its allies had secured victory in all 25 seats during the previous two elections in 2014 and 2019. In 2019, Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party emerged victorious in the Nagaur seat with the support of the BJP.

The Jaipur and Jaipur rural Lok Sabha constituency are set to go on polls in the first phase on April 19.

Bypolls for 26 Assembly seats in the state will also be held alongside the Lok Sabha elections. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming general elections at over 12 lakh polling stations.

The 25 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan will go to the polls in two phases. In Phase 1 of polling in the state on April 19, which is also the opening phase of the seven-phased elections, voting will be conducted for 12 seats. The remaining 13 seats in the state will be contested in the second phase on April 26. (ANI)

