Dehradun, Jun 16 (PTI) A tourist from Delhi is feared drowned in river Ganga at Sachcha Dham near Rishikesh on Friday, officials said.

Devnarayan Yadav (40) was swept away by the swift currents of the river while bathing in it, they said.

SDRF divers began scouring the river immediately after being informed about the incident but Yadav's body has still not been found.

Yadav runs a scrap shop in Delhi and had come on a trip to Rishikesh along with three other people.

