Srinagar, Jun 5 (PTI) A tourist from Tamil Nadu died on Monday after a tree fell on him during horse riding at a resort in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The victim has been identified as Janarthanam (67), they said.

Also Read | Gujarat: 200 Indian Fishermen Reach Vadodara by Special Train After Release From Pakistan Jail.

According to the officials, the tree fell due to strong winds near Hill Park on Baisaran track in Pahalgam and hit the victim.

Both the rider and the horse died on the spot, they said.

Also Read | Elephant Tusks Smuggling Racket Busted in Delhi, Seven Arrested With 4 Kg Ivory Worth Rs 7.19 Crore.

The incident is being probed, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)