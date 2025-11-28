Idukki (Kerala) [India], November 28 (ANI): A group of tourists were left stranded mid-air at a private sky dining facility in Anachal, Idukki, Kerala, on Friday, after a technical failure in the crane. The incident took place near Munnar and left both tourists and staff stranded for over 1.5 hours.

According to initial information, authorities said the halt occurred due to a mechanical fault in the crane. Rescue teams have begun efforts to bring down those stranded.

Also Read | India Q2 GDP: GDP Growth Surges to 8.2% in July-September Quarter of 2025-26.

Earlier visuals from the spot showed the elevated dining structure suspended mid-air as rescue personnel worked to stabilise the mechanism.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | India Set To Leverage Artificial Intelligence, Real-Time Analytics and Digital Intelligence Platforms To Boost Disease Surveillance, Says NCDC.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)