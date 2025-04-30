Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): After the terrorist attack on April 22, there has been a significant drop in the number of tourists in Pahalgam.

Some travellers who had organised their trips in advance or secured their tickets before the recent developments are continuing with their plans to visit. While they express disappointment regarding the closure of several tourist attractions, they maintain a positive outlook about their journey to Kashmir and report no feelings of apprehension.

Speaking to ANI, one tourist, Mithu Maulik at Shri Gauri Shankar Temple said, "It's feeling really nice, there's safety everywhere. We enjoyed sightseeing a lot and are having a great time. Before coming here, we were scared, but after arriving, it feels really good. There's no fear at all."

A kid, Keval Patel from Ahmedabad, who came to witness 'mini Switzerland', said, "I'm really enjoying it here in Kashmir, Pahalgam. After the terrorist attack, things went quiet here. Many people who were in Pahalgam started leaving for Srinagar and rushed to arrange return tickets. But after the attack, the security has become very tight. Now people can come here freely, there's no fear at all, security is very tight. However, some tourist spots have been closed."

"I heard about the terrorist attack on the night of the 22nd. Twenty-six people were killed, and many were injured. Our flight was on the 23rd at 5:30 AM. At first, our whole family was scared, unsure whether to go or not. But our uncle encouraged us and said, "Let's go," so we came. As soon as we landed in Srinagar, there was a full army camp presence everywhere. Now we are in Pahalgam, and everything is safe. There are fewer tourist vehicles since many people got scared after the attack."

The kid, when questioned about the terror attack that took place recently in Baisaran meadows, said, "Yes, I heard that a terrorist attack happened. The attackers came from behind the forest. There were four of them. They came and stood among a group of 20 people and asked whether they were Hindu or Muslim. Those who were Muslim were asked to move aside, and those who were Hindu were also separated. Then, the terrorists shot the Hindus and asked the Muslims to recite a prayer. Those who couldn't recite it were killed on the spot, and those who could were spared. They only killed the men and told the women to go and tell Modi, "Come kill us."

A tourist from West Bengal, Maumita Saha, said, "It feels really nice here in Pahalgam. There's complete safety, and army personnel are present everywhere. However, some tourist spots are closed, but everything else is fine. There's no violence or anything like that. If the tourist spots were open, it would have been even better for us, and we could have enjoyed more. Otherwise, everything is good."

She further said, "At first, we too were a little panicked. We checked whether to come or not, and later decided that it's fine and we should go. After arriving here and seeing everyone around, it felt really good. We didn't face any problems and had a great time. We are saying that everyone should come and enjoy this is the perfect time as the weather in Kashmir is also beautiful. We've already visited Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and even the Kargil War Memorial. We reached Pahalgam yesterday evening and today we're sightseeing in Pahalgam."

The Pahalgam was one of the most ghastly terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley since Article 370 was revoked in 2019.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

The meeting took place days after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, following the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

Government sources said the Prime Minister affirmed that it is India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism. The sources said PM Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces. (ANI)

